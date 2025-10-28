Alex James' Britpop Classical to include Llangollen date on debut UK tour

Bringing the biggest hits of the Britpop era to life with the epic scale of a full live orchestra, this one-of-a-kind live experience will headline TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Sunday June 28.

Tickets go on general sale at midday Friday via llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk

Created and performed by Blur bassist and Big Feastival founder Alex James, the show takes the best songs from a golden age of British music: Classic tunes from Blur, Oasis and Pulp to Supergrass and The Verve and performs them in a powerful symphonic format with a live band, and guest vocalists alongside the London Concert Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Alex James. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Joining James on stage will be an all-star guest line-up including Phil Daniels, Saffron of Republica, and Gary Stringer of Reef, with more names to be announced soon.

Alex James said: “Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released. They really resonate with my kids' generation too. Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick ass band, some old friends and very special guests totally blew the roof off at Feastival and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

A celebration of one of British music’s most beloved eras, Britpop Classical transforms familiar anthems into something fresh, ambitious and emotionally resonant – an unforgettable night for both original fans and new generations alike.

The show is produced by RG Live who have joined forces with Metropolis Music and Cuffe & Taylor to promote the UK tour.

Alex James' Britpop Classical. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Alex James’ Britpop Classical joins Tom Grennan, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and David Gray among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2026, which is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Dave Danford said: “Llangollen has always been a place where music brings people together in spectacular ways, and Alex James is bringing something truly special to our stage.

“Britpop Classical is a huge celebration of the anthems that defined a generation, reimagined with the power and drama of a full orchestra. With iconic hits, singalongs, and that unmistakable Llangollen atmosphere, it’s set to be a night to remember.”