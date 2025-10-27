Stourport Hockey Club match report

Stourport controlled this match from start to finish and could've had a greater margin of victory, only to miss several chances. The hosts did hit the target, though in the 25th minute, when Adam Leeke scored the first of his brace from a penalty corner. Stourport didn't hit the target again until the 16th minute, when Leeke, this time, scored with a penalty stroke. The home side continued to force the pace of the match and added their final goal three minutes later when David Knott scored.

Bournville & Kings heath on the attack. Picture: Sara Jennings

Despite a strong start by their visitors, Bournville & Kings Heath 4th XI, the men's 4th XI came back to win their Midlands men's 7 South West Division match, 3-2. The visitors went ahead in the 10th minute, despite some fine goalkeeping from Dan Baldwin in the Stourport goal. Stourport came back pushing forward and finally equalised after 35 minutes, after some brilliant build play from Richard Collins provided the chance for a clinical finish by David Bedford. Captain Tom White put the hosts into the lead after a fine solo run by Dominic Roberts, won a short corner which White converted for the first of his brace. Bournville managed to pull a goal back after 55 minutes, to level the scores, before White added his second of the match to secure the points, in a match that produced some very good performances by the junior players. Stourport's player of the match was Ben Browne.

Stourport keeper dives to save short corner. Picture: Sara Jennings

Stourport short corner. Picture: Sara Jennings