'Pocket Orchestra' heading for Shropshire

The ‘Meliora Collective’ will be performing at the United Reformed Church in Shrewsbury on November 14, as part of the Shropshire Music Trust autumn programme.

The Meliora Collective consists of five wind and five string players and will be playing works by Ravel, Brahms and Françaix at the concert, which starts at 7.30pm.

“This is a fresh and flexible ensemble made up of ten dynamic young musicians, with the versatility to perform both in full and in smaller chamber groupings,” said John Moore, musical director of the Shropshire Music Trust.

Formed during the pandemic, the ensemble was born from a long-standing friendship and a shared passion for chamber music.

Bringing together recent graduates from leading UK conservatoires – including the Royal Academy of Music, Guildhall School of Music & Drama and the Royal Northern College of Music, the Meliora Collective celebrates collaborative music making with creativity, energy, and joy.

Their programmes are known for imaginative arrangements and a mix of beloved concert favourites and hidden gems, with repertoire spanning from Mendelssohn to Tchaikovsky.

The ensemble was recently awarded funding from the Oleg Prokofiev Trust and the RVW Trust, supporting a new commission by composer Rafael Marino Arcaro.

“Meliora Collective continues to captivate audiences with their vibrant performances and flexible approach to chamber music and we are delighted to welcome them to Shropshire as part of our new programme,” John added.

Tickets are available at: shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets