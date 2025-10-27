Musical theatre royalty Michael Ball to headline Llangollen Eisteddfod

The double Olivier Award-winning, GRAMMY-nominated performer will make his highly anticipated return to the iconic Llangollen Pavilion for the first time in more than 20 years, having last performed there in 2004. Audiences can expect a spectacular, fully seated show celebrating the entertainer’s remarkable career, as part of the traditional Eisteddfod week.

Friends of Llangollen International Eisteddfod can access pre-sale tickets from 10am on Tuesday via llangollen.net and tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday.

In a video message speaking about his return to Llangollen, Michael Ball said: "I cannot wait to be coming back to Llangollen for the Eisteddfod. Me singing, talking, you providing a welcome in the hillside. I love performing in the Eisteddfod and I’m so honoured to be invited back. I hope you can come and see me there, we’ll have a fabulous night."

It has already been revealed that global music icon Emeli Sandé will headline the festival on Friday, July 10, with a spectacular bespoke concert, reimagining her greatest hits and fan favourites in brand-new symphonic arrangements performed live with The Absolute Orchestra. Tickets for that show are on sale now.

Following a record-breaking 2025, organisers anticipate 2026 to be the Eisteddfod’s biggest and most exciting year yet. For the first time, the iconic Choir of the World final will take place on the Sunday evening, bringing the historic festival to a close— a spectacular climax to the week’s performances and competitions.

Michael Ball will headline the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod on Saturday, July 11. Picture: Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

Ahead of the closing night, Michael Ball will light up the Pavillion on Saturday evening. A performer who has been at the forefront of musical theatre for more than four decades, Michael Ball is a beloved household star. He originated the roles of Marius in Les Misérables and Edna Turnblad in Hairspray on the West End — the latter earning him the first of two Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His illustrious career spans many of the most iconic shows of all time, including The Phantom of the Opera, Chess, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and his second Olivier Award-winning turn in the title role of Sweeney Todd.

His extraordinary career extends far beyond the stage, spanning radio, television, and the recording studio. In 2024, Michael became the latest presenter of Love Songs on BBC Radio 2, bringing his signature warmth and charm to the long-running Sunday morning favourite. On screen, he’s a familiar and much-loved presence — from The Michael Ball Show on ITV1 to his travelogue series Wonderful Wales on Channel 5, and a special Easter Sunday programme for the BBC earlier this year.

Alongside his stage and screen success, Michael has also enjoyed a chart-topping recording career, selling millions of albums and performing to sold-out arenas around the world. In 2007, he made history as the first musical theatre star to headline a solo concert at the BBC Proms with An Evening with Michael Ball at the Royal Albert Hall.

His long-standing collaboration with close friend Alfie Boe has become a phenomenon in its own right. Together, they’ve released six hit albums — including four UK No.1s — and sold more than 1.6 million records, earning two Classic BRIT Awards and fronting three ITV specials. Michael is also a bestselling author, with his debut novel The Empire and follow-up A Backstage Betrayal both hitting the Sunday Times charts, alongside his memoir Different Aspects.

Fans in Llangollen can expect an unforgettable night featuring songs from Michael’s best-loved roles, timeless show tunes, and career highlights that have made him one of the UK’s most cherished entertainers.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Dave Danford added: “We can’t wait to welcome Michael Ball back to the Eisteddfod next summer. Since he last performed here more than 20 years ago, he’s continued performing at the highest level. He is rightly regarded as Britain’s leading musical theatre star, with a succession of major awards to his name. I’ve no doubt this will be a night to remember.”

Founded in 1947, the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is one of the world’s most vibrant celebrations of music, dance, and international friendship. Held annually in the heart of North East Wales, the week-long festival welcomes thousands of performers and visitors from across the globe, uniting cultures through creativity and competition. In 2026 the festivities will end on Sunday, July 12, with the Choir of the World marking the culmination of the Eisteddfod’s competitive schedule and include the presentation of the coveted Pavarotti Trophy, named in honour of the legendary tenor who sang in Llangollen twice: first in 1955 with his hometown choir from Modena, and again in a landmark solo concert in 1995.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to llangollen.net