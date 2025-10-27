Llanymynech Village Hall receives windfall

Border Pre-School based in Llanymynech Village Hall is used by some 50 families in Montgomeryshire and the borders and the grant saw the installation of 14 solar panels on the hall roof as well as suspended ceilings with soundproof tiles, and new energy efficient heaters and lighting.

The work was grant aided by Carno Wind Farm through Windfall (Mid Wales Community Energy Trust) and was undertaken by D R Electrical Contractors (Shropshire) Ltd.

Funds available to Windfall are currently from Amegni Ltd, which owns the Carno Wind Farm, near Caersws. Windfall grant aids projects that support the local community and economy, through actions related to energy, climate change and sustainability. The money is provided by developers of energy generation and other infrastructure.

The Windfall grant of almost £25,000 also provided a hybrid inverter to allow for future battery integration, which would allow the Llanymynech Village Hall to store surplus electricity for use during evening events.

Energy efficient lights and heating at Border Pre-School

Chair of Windfall Andy Bull said his fellow Directors were delighted to help this worthwhile project: "Income from renewable energy should be used for rural regeneration and Windfall is part of this picture.

“We turn donations from the owners of Carno Wind Farm into grants for community organisations so that they can improve their environmental and financial sustainability and employ local contractors in doing so.”

Sandra Hayward, who is manager of Border Pre-School and a trustee of the registered charity that runs Llanymynech Village Hall, said: “Border Pre-School is really pleased with the warm and cosy feel that the new ceiling brings. The new ceiling tiles dampen the sound in the room reducing the echo and the new heaters will make us more energy efficient and warm as winter comes.

“Llanymynech Village Hall has been home to Border Pre-School for over 35 years. We are a charity-run group providing early years education for children between two and five years old and we really welcome this investment in the future of our young people.”