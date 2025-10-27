Gobowen Community Group geared up for Bonfire & Firework Night

Craig Emery, Chairman for Gobowen Community Group, explained: “We continue to receive such positive reactions to all the events we carry out. The Summer Funday attracted over 1,000 people and all the profits we raise are always put into future events so we can keep prices as low as possible for everyone.”

As well as their barbecue and bar, the group will also be joined by local businesses Bite Bakehouse and Oswestry Takeaway and will again be supporting Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

The event, due to take place between 5pm - 9pm on Sunday, November 2, will feature Live Music by The Mirrors.

Support for the event has been provided by Stans Superstore and Selattyn & Gobowen Parish Council.

Crowds lining up to see last year's event. Picture: Gobowen Community Group

Craig added: “We’ve got a great group of committed volunteers and we’ve teamed up again with local company Bright Sparks, British Firework Championship Winners, to provide what we hope will be a great night for everyone involved.

“A big thanks goes to those who have already given so much time to plan the event. We look forward to welcoming everyone and making more memories together, we just need to hope for rain free clear skies!”

Gobowen Community Groups asks those attending to walk, where possible, or if driving to be mindful of nearby residents when choosing where to park.

More information can be found on our facebook page or emailing gobowencommunitygroup@gmail.com

Entry Prices are: