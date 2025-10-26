Miranda Sykes brings 'heart and harmony' to Much Wenlock with her solo tour

The celebrated folk musician, known as a member of the acclaimed band Show of Hands, offered an intimate, soul-stirring performance that proved as much a celebration of connection as of craft. Switching effortlessly between double bass, acoustic guitar and ukulele, Miranda filled the room with the clarity of her voice and the warmth of her presence. From the opening a cappella “The Lily and the Rose” to the closing comfort of “You’ll Get By,” the concert glowed with sincerity and poise.

The setlist was a journey through love, loss, resilience and belonging, blending traditional roots with contemporary songwriting. Highlights included the poignant “Sea Glass,” dedicated to a lost friend, and “Lincolnshire Changes,” a tender song written by her mother lamenting developments over the years in their home county. Covers of Boo Hewerdine, Karine Polwart and Nina Simone songs were handled with reverence and originality, while “The Big Wheel” turned into a gentle singalong that embodied the communal spirit of folk music. There were moments of visible emotion - a glimmering tear during “My Heart’s Where My Home Used to Be” - balanced by an infectious joy that radiated from the stage.

What made the evening truly special was its sense of homecoming. With family members in attendance and an audience brimming with affection, Sykes seemed moved and delighted by the response. The atmosphere was one of shared warmth - the kind of quiet magic that happens only when artist and audience meet in perfect harmony. Much Wenlock audiences can look forward to Miranda’s return in May, when she joins Jim Causley to showcase their forthcoming album.

A special evening with Miranda Sykes at the Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock on Saturday. Photo: Tom Foxall

Next on stage at the Edge Arts Centre is The Classic Blues Show on Saturday 8 November. Details, and a link to our new brochure, can be found at edgeartscentre.com

