Second Luna's Legacy charity football match brings total funds to to almost £12,000 in aid of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Maternity Bereavement Unit

After a very successful game in September 2023, the organisers were keen to run another event to raise more money for the cause. With over 40 players signed up, male and female, the event attracted alot of people from the local community, in both support and attendance.

Luna-Seren Vespa was born sleeping in January 2020, and her family, who run Luna's Legacy, have worked relentlessly to raise money for the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Maternity Bereavement Unit.

A number of events have taken place in previous years, raising the finances to allow the trust to give the bereavement suite a makeover, to purchase important equipment and make the space and services better for bereaved parents.

Logan Vespa, for Team Moon, and Ryan Giorgino, for Team Star.

They are over the moon to have raised £1,605.00 with their second football game, to add to the existing amount, taking the total so far to £11,905.00.

Victoria, Luna's mum, has said how thankful she is for the continued support from the local community, and how proud she is of everyone who chose to be involved. The next game is provisionally scheduled for 27th June 2026, at Greenfields in Market Drayton, and the family would welcome new players and officials.

Players from Team Moon and Team Star

Winning managers, Amy Clewes and Steve Hawkins from Team Moon

Team Moon team talk

Team Star

Owen Jackson (Team Star) and defenders from Team Moon

Allen Vespa