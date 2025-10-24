Shropshire farm offers affordable family fun for half term week

In response to the increasing pressure on family budgets, Frankly Farm Tours in Broseley is taking the bold step of making admission to the farm for all under 13s free this October Half Term. Admission for over 13s is £5, which means the average family of two adults and two children can enjoy an outing in the countryside for only £10.

Visitors during Half Term will be able to enjoy a walk around the quaint and rustic farmyard to meet over 60 animals. These include alpacas, llamas, pygmy goats, the smallest sheep breed in the world, other rare sheep breeds and the Dexter Cattle - the smallest cows in Europe. Also available to see are the giant rabbits and the Small Animal Barn. And last but not least, Gavin and Gabby the geese and the ducks and chickens!

One of the pygmy goats at Frankly Farm Tours in Broseley

Visitors will also be able to get up close and personal with special Animal Meet & Greets throughout the day. Jeffery the Llama started life at Cannon Hall Farm in Yorkshire, a place known to many through their appearances on TV and is proving a real family favourite with visitors with his friendly personality and love of selfies! Chick-Chick the tame chicken is loved by many for her friendly personality and her party trick of walking around the farm on a lead! And the Small Animals are a firm favourite with children.

A Dexter Cow at Frankly Farm Tours in Broseley

Children will also be able to enjoy a spooky trail around the farmyard and an outdoor play area.

The farm’s small size and enclosed layout centred around a traditional courtyard have helped to make it popular with young families, due to its easy navigation and lack of long, tiring walks.

The farm offers free parking, animal feed will be available to purchase and the recently opened Farmyard Café will be offering a range of hot and cold drinks and snacks. These include the farm’s highly praised barista-quality coffee from Shrewsbury-based Iron & Fire Coffee and favourites such as bacon rolls, pizza slices and soup.

Visitor enjoy a Craft Fair in the courtyard at Frankly Farm Tours in Broseley

Frankly Farm Tours first opened as a visitor attraction in April 2022, branded as Frankly Alpacas and starting with a single field where visitors could meet 9 alpacas for private meet and greets. Since then, its owners John and Natalie Franklin-Hackett have built up their business to become one of Shropshire's up-and-coming visitor attractions, attracting over 8000 visitors since opening. Positive reviews have led to the farm winning TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice awards in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The farm were also awarded the winner’s trophy in the “Social & Environmental Impact” category of the 2024 Good2Great Startup Awards and were finalists in the 2025 Shropshire Chamber of Commerce “Best New Business” Awards.

Speaking about the farm’s decision, co-owner John said: “With half term approaching we’re conscious that many people, especially families, will be looking for affordable places to visit. We want to give as many as possible the opportunity to meet our beautiful animals and enjoy our wonderful location. As many households are facing increased costs, we realised that we are uniquely placed to make half term escapism more affordable. By offering free entry for under 13s, we have removed a potential barrier to a great morning or afternoon out and we hope that many people will enjoy a visit to Frankly Farm Tours as a result.”

Natalie Franklin-Hackett, co-owner of Frankly Farm Tours, poses with Jeffery the Llama and some of the farm’s rare breed sheep

Tickets can be purchased at franklyfarmtours.co.uk

Frankly Farm Tours is a working farm and visitor attraction based at Caughley Farm near Broseley, Shropshire.