Lingen Davies Fund speak to Oswestry Cancer Buddies

Lingen Davies as a charity was launched in 1979 to bring cancer services closer to the people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid-Wales. Since then, it’s estimated that more than 100,000 people have had their cancer treatment and care improved as a direct impact of their work and cancer appeals.

One service is a LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service, to communities to encourage people to seek help much earlier, to groups and organisation’s. Large-scale event organisers’ can request them to attend their meeting or event. They also offer in-house sessions for corporate partners and local businesses who may wish to run cancer awareness courses or days.

Oswestry Cancer Buddies organiser Linda Lade said: "Everyone in our group, and that includes myself, are grateful to Lingen Davies and their treatment centre at Shrewsbury Hospital with their state-of-the-art equipment and trained staff.

"If you are looking after someone with cancer on a regular basis; helping them to attend their appointments, to understand the information given to them by their doctors, to ensure they are looking after themselves at home, or providing emotional support; then you are a career. You yourself are also entitled to help and support from Lingen Davies."

Karen Roberts from Lingen Davies with group organiser Linda Lade and some of the group

More information on Lingen Davies and their services can be found at lingendavies.co.uk

Oswestry Cancer Buddies drop-in meet every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Meeting Room of Oswestry Library, Arthur Street, Oswestry 2.30pm to 3.30pm and everyone is welcome as a sufferer or career and regardless of the cancer. Linda greets everyone with a smile and a cup of tea or coffee and everyone has a chat or there is a speaker.

More information about Oswestry Cancer Buddies is available on Face Book @oswestrycancerbuddies, contacting Linda on 07711 981984 or via email at oswestrycancerbuddies@gmail.com.