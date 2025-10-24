520 years of singing: Award-winning choir looking forward to anniversary celebrations

Shropshire-based choir Of One Accord was founded in 1985 and its 35 current members have been singing for a total of 520 years – an average of 14 years per member! This illustrates the way the choir is more than just rehearsals and concerts but is a community of friends. Clearly members benefit from the enjoyment of quality singing and the satisfaction of performing in concerts that are appreciated by their audience. However, the fact that their singing benefits the wider community is also important to choir members.

The singers have lent their voices to a range of events, including performing in residential homes and helping to lead sessions for different groups in the community. In addition, the choir prides itself on being self-funding, meaning all monies gained from performing can go to charity. This year they chose to support the Severn Hospice and a total of over £1,300 has been raised, on top of raising money for other causes in specific concerts.

Some members of the choir