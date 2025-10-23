Ludlow GP Surgery running free Community Health and Wellbeing Event

Station Drive Surgery in Ludlow are pleased to announce they are holding a free Community Health & Wellbeing Event on Saturday the 8th November from 9am - 1pm at Ludlow Rugby Club.

This community event is open to everyone and offers a great opportunity to find out what is available in the area to support health & wellbeing.

Community Health & Wellbeing Event

Jodie Billinge, Practice Manager said: "We are really pleased to be bringing such a wide range of local providers together under one roof.

"It is a great opportunity for people to meet face to face with services they might not usually come across and to make those connections in the community that can really support their health and wellbeing."

Everyone is welcome.