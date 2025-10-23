Adoptober: The RSPCA in Shropshire is seeking help to find a home for unlucky bunny rabbit Boycie - and he's seeking Marlene

This bun has had a run of bad luck - and is looking for a home with his own Marlene.

Staff and volunteers at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre are hoping that Boycie ’s luck will be on the turn this Adoptober.

Named after the ‘Only Fools and Horses’ character he arrived at the Dorrington centre back in July and has been looking for his new home since the start of September.

Adoptober

His appeal comes during the RSPCA’s month-long Adoptober rehoming campaign which aims to increase adoption rates across England and Wales. The drive celebrates the benefits of rescue pets, highlights the many animals that are waiting to find their perfect ‘forever’ match and dispels myths about rescue pet rehoming.

It also comes as rehoming centres across England and Wales are at full capacity, with pets either waiting to be adopted, or being assessed for adoption - leaving countless dogs, cats and other animals still in emergency boarding waiting for a place at a rehoming centre.

Kennel / Cattery Supervisor Alice Batchelor-Reynolds said Boycie has had a tough time after his beloved partner died and is now keen to be rehomed with a new Marlene.

“He sadly lost his partner due to severe ill health and he really struggled with human contact after that,” said Alice.

“However the team has been working hard to build his confidence again and now he will happily be around people.

“He prefers us to sit with him so he can explore us, climbing on laps and enjoying tasty treats. He would be best suited to an experienced rabbit owner who understands he will need time and patience to learn to trust them but it will be well worth it.

“Boycie also could really do with a female bun to partner up with and become best of friends - just like Mr and Mrs Boyce in the hit TV show.”

If you could offer the lovely Boycie a forever home, please contact the centre or fill out an

online application form

Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.