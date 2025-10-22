You buy. We donate Amazon donation campaign with The Multibank returns to support families facing hygiene poverty in the West Midlands this autumn

The products are being distributed to families in the West Midlands and surrounding areas by BVSC’s West Midlands Multibank as part of the latest Amazon You buy. We donate campaign.

Until November 12, Amazon and its supplier partners will donate a third item to the Multibank for every two qualifying products customers buy on Amazon, with no extra cost involved. Customers simply need to visit this page on Amazon to take part.

The products will be distributed to families in the West Midlands by BVSC's West Midlands Multibank, part of a national network of charities co-founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon.

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown co-founded The Multibank after he saw firsthand the severe poverty and deprivation affecting his local community in Fife, Scotland. Six Multibanks now operate across the UK, having provided more than 12 million essential items to over 800,000 families nationwide to date.

The You buy. We donate campaign follows research commissioned earlier this year by Amazon that shows that almost a quarter (24%) of adults in the West Midlands have worries about affording basic hygiene products like toothpaste, soap or laundry detergent over the coming months. The findings also revealed that 15% of adults in the West Midlands have cut back on or skipped buying hygiene essentials altogether. The majority of adults in the West Midlands (88%) said that being clean and well-presented matters enormously for their children's confidence and mental wellbeing.

Eugenie Teasley, Head of Impact, Amazon UK, said: “Our customers were overwhelmingly supportive of our first You buy. We donate campaign earlier this year and as winter draws closer and families face increasingly difficult times, we wanted to team up once again with our partners in support of BVSC’s West Midlands Multibank in Birmingham and across the UK. The You buy. We donate campaign offers Amazon customers the opportunity to make a huge difference to the lives of families in need while buying their everyday essential items. Everyone at Amazon is looking forward to donating these important products to Multibanks across the UK, helping people in need access essential products.”

Brendan O’Driscoll, Manager at BVSC’s West Midlands Multibank, added: “BVSC’s West Midlands Multibank has distributed thousands of personal hygiene products to households all over the region, thanks to the recent You buy. We donate campaign run by Amazon. As a result, families struggling with the cost of living have reported significant savings in their household budgets. Money that would ordinarily be spent on these essential items was used to give children days out over the summer and reduce financial stress as children have headed back to school. The West Midlands Multibank works closely with local charities to ensure the items go to those most in need.”

Brands participating in 'You buy. We donate' include Colgate, Sanex, Palmolive, Listerine, Neutrogena, Johnson & Johnson, Johnson Baby, Aveeno and Aveeno Baby, Mama Bear, OGX and by Amazon.

Transport logistics specialists Palletline will provide free logistics support, handling the storage and distribution of donations to Multibank regional hubs across the UK, with Amazon providing additional transportation routes.

To find out more visit: aboutamazon.co.uk/news/community/amazon-you-buy-we-donate