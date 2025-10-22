Telford-based martial arts team celebrate international competition success

Leading the charge was the sensational Amber, who achieved a triple gold, proving her mastery in traditional and creative forms. Amber's golds came in Traditional Kata, Traditional Weapons, and Creative Open Hand. She also demonstrated versatility by clinching a Bronze in Extreme Musical Weapons and a Silver in the challenging Extreme Musical category.

To win three golds in such demanding categories is a testament to her dedication and technical excellence. She sets a standard for the entire team.

Some of the competition team with their medals

The dynamic Taylan was another standout athlete, securing three gold medals in the Forms and Weapons divisions. Taylan took top honours in Extreme Musical Open Hand, Extreme Musical Weapons, and Freestyle Weapons, showcasing explosive power and musical timing.

The high-flying Franklin contributed to the gold rush with a first-place finish in Freestyle Forms. Franklin added three silver and bronze medals to his tally, taking Silver in Extreme Musical Forms and Creative Open Hand, and a Bronze in Extreme Musical Weapons, demonstrating a mastery of both conventional and contemporary forms.

Emma and Amber on the winners podium

In the combat categories, Edward showcased formidable skills across multiple ring disciplines. Edward claimed two Gold medals in the grappling events—Gi Grappling and No Gi Grappling—and secured three Silvers in striking and combat sports: Oriental Box, Full Contact, and K1 Light and is now training hard for his first MMA bout in November.

Emma with her 3 silver medals

The depth of Kyushinkai's talent was evident throughout the team:

Emma had an excellent showing in the weapons categories, earning a Silver in Traditional Weapons, a Silver in Extreme Musical Weapons, and a Silver in Freestyle Weapons.

Taceigh also performed strongly with weapons, securing a Silver in Traditional Weapons and a Bronze in Extreme Musical Weapons.

Riley rounded out the medal winners, adding another Bronze to the team total in the demanding Musical Extreme forms category.

Edward with his combat medals in full contact and grappling categories

The Kyushinkai team’s success at the ICO World Championships reflects years of hard work, a commitment to diverse martial arts training—from traditional weapons and kata to modern creative forms and full-contact combat—and the exceptional coaching behind the team.

The team now looks forward to celebrating their achievements before returning to the dojo to train for the next challenge.