Retired Shrewsbury nurse wins NSPCC highest honour for volunteers

Julie Otter (64), a grandmother and retired nursery nurse from Shrewsbury, has been fundraising for the NSPCC for 30 years, making her the longest serving NSPCC fundraising volunteer in Shropshire. Since 2021, Julie has also devoted her free time to supporting Childline as a volunteer counsellor.

Last week, the NSPCC’s CEO Chris Sherwood presented Julie with an Honorary Council Member Award at the charity’s ACM on Friday, October 17, that took place at the Oval in London.

Caroline Morgan from the NSPCC with Julie Otter at the Oval in London.

Julie said: “I would like to say what an a honour it is to receive this award, it is an incredible privilege to work with the NSPCC over the past 30 years and working with Childline over the past 5 years as a volunteer councillor. It is my continuing belief that every child deserves to feel safe in this world.”

Caroline Morgan, Supporter Fundraising Manager for the Midlands, said: “Julie is absolutely brilliant and a true local hero. The Honorary Council Member Award is one of the highest honours the NSPCC can give to a volunteer and is for Julie’s 30 years of dedicated service.”

Julie Otter accepting her Honorary Council Member Award from the NSPCC's CEO Chris Sherwood.

Earlier in the month, Julie with fellow volunteers at the NSPCC Shrewsbury committee held a ‘Beer, Bangers and Wine Night’ at St Chad’s Hall and raised over £4,000 to support vulnerable children in the West Midlands.

Caroline said: “We are always looking for more volunteers to join our wonderful team of volunteers in Shrewsbury and Shropshire. Come along and help us make a difference for children and young people.”

If you are interested in becoming an NSPCC volunteer then please visit: nspcc.org.uk/support-us/volunteering-nspcc-childline/