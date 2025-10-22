Pink Floyd’s music to fill Shrewsbury Abbey

On Saturday, November 1, Shrewsbury Abbey will host Everything Under The Sun’s celebration of the music of Pink Floyd, performing both the Wish You Were Here album in full, in celebration of its 50th anniversary this year, as well as The Dark Side of the Moon and others, with its pipe organ featuring as part of the 7-piece band. This unique live experience is made all the more immersive in the wonderful architecture of the cathedral with the addition of both synchronised laser light show and video content to accompany the music.

In March 2023, an imaginative group of musicians united to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic The Dark Side of the Moon album with a free concert at St Mary's Church in Warwick, using the church’s pipe organ as a central feature of the band. This unforgettable event sparked the birth of Everything Under The Sun, a collective that's reframing the live presentation of classic albums. A year later, Everything Under The Sun performed a sold-out concert at Coventry Cathedral, enthralling over 800 concertgoers and raising vital funds for the restoration of its iconic organ. They repeated this feat in March this year with their new show celebrating the Wish You Were Here album, followed by further acclaimed performances at Hull Minster in April, Llandaff Cathedral and Leicester Cathedral in July, Blackburn Cathedral in September and Tewkesbury Abbey in October. Shrewsbury Abbey is the next stop on Everything Under The Sun’s 2025/26 tour of cathedrals, abbeys and minsters around England and Wales.

Everything Under The Sun organist Colin Millington FRCO is looking forward to demonstrating the Abbey organ’s versatility in this rock band environment: “It has been an incredible two years celebrating The Dark Side of the Moon and now Wish You Were Here in some amazing spaces, which has allowed me to combine my passion for organ playing and Pink Floyd. I knew I wanted to celebrate the 50 years of both these albums in some way and incorporating the pipe organ into the albums has proved to be a great challenge. Working with such a fantastic and diverse range of musicians has brought new life to the albums for me and the music has brought us all together in such an organic fashion. I am excited to take this project to different cathedrals, abbeys and minsters and their organs.”

Everything Under The Sun isn't a tribute band but combines the grandeur of historic pipe organs with the raw energy of a rock band, creating a one-of-a-kind live experience - blending the old with the new in an exhilarating celebration of important musical works.

Wish You Were Here & Dark Side of the Moon performed in full at Shrewsbury Abbey by 7 piece band including pipe organ plus laser show

Doors open at 6:30pm, with the show starting at 7:30pm and Wish You Were Here performed in full. After an interval for refreshments, the band will perform The Dark Side of the Moon plus a further selection of Pink Floyd material.

Tickets are available from: eventbrite.co.uk/e/pink-floyds-wish-you-were-here-dark-side-of-the-moon-shrewsbury-abbey-tickets-1691245784669

The concert features a full laser show to accompany the music