Money Matters: Avoid overspending on Black Friday 2025 with these tips

Retailers are starting to tease the discounts and deals they’ll have on offer next month for ‘Black Friday’.

Designed to tempt shoppers into early festive purchases, ‘Black Friday’ falls on the last Friday in November.

While there are genuine bargains to be found, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and spend more than you intended.

To prevent this from happening, now’s a good time to get your Christmas present list written, and set a budget for how much you can afford (and want) to spend.

Being prepared ahead of Black Friday means you’ll have plenty of time to do your research on what the items on your list normally retail at. This will help you spot the best offers, and make genuine savings on purchases you had already planned to make.

When it comes to the big day, always remember to compare prices across different retailers before making a purchase. You can try online tools like Google Shopping, PriceSpy, PriceRunner or CamelCamelCamel.com to compare prices and track discounts.

Dan Bebbington

Avoid impulse purchases. If you see something tempting that wasn’t on your list, pause before buying. Ask yourself whether you truly need it and whether you can afford it.

Don’t rush because of time pressure. Many Black Friday deals now run for days or even weeks. Retailers often restock popular items, and Cyber Monday, which this year falls on December 1, offers another chance to save. Take your time.

Try negotiating. Some retailers may be open to haggling, especially if they’ve overstocked. Whether online or in-store, it’s worth asking for an extra discount or bonus.

Be cautious of ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ services. They can be helpful, but only if you’re confident you can meet the repayment deadlines. Missed payments can lead to fees and damage your credit score.

You should also be mindful of potential scams, with Black Friday being a hotspot for online fraud. Stick to trusted retailers, check reviews, and never enter payment details on a site you’re unsure about.

Finally, stack your savings. Use cashback sites, search for discount codes, and check out if you’re eligible for any schemes like student discount or the Blue Light Card for emergency workers – which also extends to teachers, school and early years staff, NHS workers, care staff and members of the armed forces.

Customers of Housing Plus Group, which includes The Wrekin Housing Group and Homes Plus, can also benefit from discounts through the Housing Perks app.

Want to try something different this year? Why not take the opportunity to check out your local charity shops, or online selling sites like eBay and Vinted, to see if you can get some Christmas bargains. You can even go one step further and sign up to Buy Nothing New Month, an annual campaign each November by Keep Britain Tidy, which encourages people to make, mend, and only shop second hand as an alternative to consumerism.