Hockerhill invites famous friends to join the half term fun

On Wednesday, October 29, there will be a magical meet and greet with Stitch the loveable character from Lilo & Stitch, where he will pose for pictures with his biggest fans and get stuck into the play area at Hockerhill. Later that week pre-schoolers' favourite puppy Bluey will spend the morning at Hockerhill on Saturday, November 1, whilst the littlest guests enjoy glitter tattoos.

Throughout the Halloween break, Hockerhill will host its spooktacular scavenger hunt as it’s transformed with devilish decorations and families hunt for wicked clues, piecing together the riddle to receive a prize once the activity sheet is complete.

Inside at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Tessa Giffard, co-founder of Hockerhill, said of the additional half term activities: “We’ve hosted a number of characters days this year and it’s been so sweet to see some children so mesmerised when meeting their favourite on-screen icon. After quite a few requests, we decided it was the perfect time to invite Stitch and Bluey to Hockerhill to meet some of their biggest fans and offer even more to guests during the school holidays.”

Stitch visiting Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Taking place on Friday, November 14, Hockerhill will also be the stage for a K-Pop Demon Hunters Tribute Session, which includes 90 minutes of K-Pop magic followed by 30 minutes of play time complete with disco lights, music, dancing, games, sweet treats and exciting prizes with a special appearance from Rumi.

“There was such a high demand for tickets for the brand-new K-Pop Demon Hunters Tribute Session taking place at Hockerhill, so much so that our first date sold out! We decided to add an extra session, taking place on November 14, to ensure many excited fans have a chance to get involved. The session comes with 30 minutes play time too, so it’s the perfect way to spend a Friday after school,” added Tessa.

The indoor space at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn has an impressive centrepiece in the form of a giant mock oak tree. Turrets, bridges and high-level walkways break away from the oak tree and offer both exploration, and physical and mental challenges with a bird’s eye view of the playbarn. Meanwhile the ‘Little Acorns’ area for babies and pre-schoolers houses a blackboard, a slide, magic mirrors and other climbing equipment.

The inside of Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

For added excitement, the Hockerhill pedal go-kart track starts indoors before heading outside on a winding tarmac track where thrill seekers can channel their inner Formula 1 driver and set their best lap time.

The spacious outdoor area at Hockerhill includes zip lines, swings, slides, a sand pit and a bespoke toddler area as well as outdoor seating under a canopy for those who don’t mind the chillier weather.

For the Stitch and Bluey days, tickets start from £7.50 for adults, £8.50 for children 3 – 18 years, £5 for toddlers and under 1s enter for free, and admission for the K-Pop Demon Hunters Tribute is £25 for children and £5 for adults which includes entry to the play area.

Outdoor play area at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Pre-booking is recommended. Please visit Hockerhill’s website: hockerhill.com for opening times and to book tickets.