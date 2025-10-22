Festive cheer awaits: Seniors’ Christmas Party returns to Ludlow this December

Guests can look forward to an afternoon filled with food, entertainment, bingo, and a festive raffle, with musical performances including Christmas carols by St Laurence’s Primary School and Russell Jones, performing timeless classics and festive favourites sure to delight Ludlow’s senior guests. The party promises laughter, connection, and a joyful start to the holiday season.

“This event is a wonderful way to honour our senior community and bring people together,” said Cllr Diane Lyle, Mayor of Ludlow. “We’re grateful to Ludlow College for hosting and to all who help make it special.”

Ludlow Senior Residents with Ludlow Town Council Staff enjoying last years party.

Ludlow Town Council also warmly invites local businesses to support the festivities by donating prizes for the Christmas raffle held during the afternoon. Donations can be dropped off at the Ludlow Town Council Office at The Guildhall, Mill Street, by Friday, November 28.

Party goes enjoying festive bingo.

The Council encourages senior residents to attend this joyous free festive occasion but booking is essential. The event is open to Ludlow residents aged 65 and over, and each person may claim up to two tickets. Tickets are available from 9am on Monday, November 3, from The Guildhall, Mill Street, Ludlow or contacting Ludlow Town Council on 01584 871970.