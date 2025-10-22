The event - hosted at The Lion Inn on Shifnal Road, 11am on Friday, October 24 – will offer a chance to exchange ideas and discuss how co-operation can help revitalise local economies and strengthen community spirit.

Part of Co-op’s On Your Corner, In Your Corner campaign, the event will include refreshments and activities designed to spark conversations about the role small businesses play in the neighbourhoods they serve.

Those joining will also have a chance to share put their ideas forward to Co-op, on what more it can do to support where they live.

The event is designed and hosted by Sam Lane – a ‘Member Activator’ living in the area, who works closely with local Co-op members and others, delivering initiatives on the issues that matter most to them.

Co-op invites those in Priorslee to have a say on their local community

Fay Bowden is the National Member Activator Manager at Co-op, supporting Member Activators across the UK. She said: “Everyone is really looking forward to bringing people together and having those meaningful discussions that could really benefit their wider community.

“We hope these events help everyone – including those at our Co-op – understand more about the challenges facing high streets and local economies today, so we can develop solutions together.”

On Your Corner, In Your Corner is part of Co-op’s Social Value strategy—a commitment led by 7 million active member-owners to stand firm on climate, opportunity and community.

For more information about the event and to register, visit coopmemberevents.uk

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership is available at coop.co.uk/membership