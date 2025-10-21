The world’s only steam-powered monorail engine returns to steam at Tanat Valley Railway

The Monoloco, a unique locomotive design once part of the late Richard Morris’s celebrated industrial engine collection, has undergone a complete “nuts and bolts” rebuild at the Rudyard Lake Railway - a process that has brought this rare machine back to its former glory.

Now, for the first time in years, visitors will be able to see the one-of-a-kind locomotive in steam once more at the Tanat Valley Railway near Oswestry on Saturday 25 and Sunday, 26 October.

The Monoloco at Tanat Valley Railway

“This is a truly special moment for both heritage railway enthusiasts and the general public,” said a spokesperson for the Tanat Valley Railway. “To see the world’s only steam monorail engine running again, after such a painstaking restoration, is something we’re incredibly proud to share.”

The Monoloco’s return is expected to draw visitors from across the country eager to witness this rare survivor of industrial heritage. The event also highlights the dedication and skill of preservation volunteers and engineers who ensure these machines continue to tell the story of Britain’s steam past. We also offer rides on our 500 metre monorail track.

Admission to the event is free, with donations gratefully accepted to help fund the ongoing preservation and development of the Tanat Valley Railway.

Event Details: