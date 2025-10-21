Rotary club steps out for annual fundraising event

Elwyn Jones, Secretary of Bridgnorth Rotary Club, said: "We held our annual walk up 10 different sets of steps linking Bridgnorth High Town with Low Town on October 12.

"Sixty walkers took part, many collecting funds for a favourite charity or a local club.

"The walk is 8km long and climbing the Steps equivalent to those at home 61 times.

"The walkers enjoyed the challenge of an an interesting walk around oldest parts of Bridgnorth and look forward to doing it again next October."

Preparing for start: Team Action against Pulmonary Fibrosis. Picture: Vic Johnson