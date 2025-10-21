Records fall in the rain at the Bridgnorth 10k

A total of 449 runners braved steep inclines and showers for the annual Bridgnorth 10k, with competitors from as far away as Dorset, The Wirral and mid Wales travelling to take part, as well as 50 from Cleobury Mortimer Running Club.

Organisers are hoping the second successive sellout and near record turnout on the new 6.22-mile course – used for the second time in the race – could eclipse last year’s total of £2,000 raised for Severn Hospice.

Despite its infamous hills which have made it arguably the county’s toughest 10k road race and the wet conditions, some scorching times were set.

It’s all smiles as Simon Chesters and Newport and District Running Club’s David Thomas sprint for the line, Simon winning this battle. Picture: Bridgnorth and District Camera Club

Setting a course record was Alex Burrows from Birchfield Harriers in a time of 33 minutes, 30 seconds. This beat David Bissuel’s 2024 time of 35.35 by two minutes and five seconds.

Alex Burrows from Birchfield Harriers receives his cash prize after winning the race in a new record time of 33 minutes, 30 seconds. Picture: Bridgnorth and District Camera Club

Jack Cole was second in 35.13, ahead of Tipton Harrier Roy Chatterjee (36.07).

Lindsay McCallum was first female in 41.23, and 18th overall, one minute, 18 seconds clear of Emily Sanders from SW Sports Performance (42.41) and third-placed Shavaun Jordan from Cleobury Mortimer RC (43.56).

Lindsay, 41, from Albrighton, who ran the event for the first time, said: “I absolutely loved it.

“It was the slickest and friendliest event and a really well-considered course. I would thoroughly recommend it to anyone. Well done to all the organisers!”

Giving the 'V' for victory was first lady home, Lindsay McCallum from Albrighton. Picture: Bridgnorth and District Camera Club

Clocking 47.57 to win the female 20-29 category was Lauren Evans, ahead of Essington Harriers’ Drew Allen in 52.12, while Keznie Adams was third in 53.52.

Paddy Trihey won the male 20-29 class in 37.39, ahead of Cleobury Mortimer RC’s Sam Smith (39.26), both runners finishing in the overall top 10. Jacob Westcott-Michel was third in 43.35.

Sally Willdig was a double winner. Her time of 45.15 meant she was first female local finisher – those with a WV15/16 postcode – and clinched the female 30-39 prize.

Cleobury Mortimer RC’s Ben Richards was the first ‘local’ finisher in 41.06, placed 17th. Jessica Beasley (46.16) was second 30-39 and Nichola Hodgetts third in 48.29.

Andrew Salt was first in the male 30-39 class in 36.56, edging William Fallows (37.47) and Todd Wright (40.14).

In the female 40-49 group, Hannah Fletcher from Croft Ambrey RC won in 44.20, ahead of Sarah Close (Aldridge RC) in 47.15 and Cleobury Mortimer RC’s Joanne Watson (48.54).

In the male 40-49 category, Richard Wortley was first in 37.25, beating Adam Sadler from Cleobury Mortimer RC (39.49) and Ben Carter (40.18).

Hereford Couriers’ Michael Jones was first home in the male 50-59 group (40-45), with David Gibson (Lawley RC) second in 41.02 and Simon Norwood (Croft Ambrey) third in 41.44.

In the same class for ladies, Rachel Beazley breezed home in 48.17, pipping Cleobury Mortimer RC’s Nikki Edwards (50.00), seven seconds ahead of Lisa Yeomans from Telford Harriers.

Western Tempo’s Tim Taylor retained his male 60-69 crown in 43.21, ahead of Cleobury Mortimer RC’s Mark Lyall (43.57) and Steve Willacy (46.21).

Clocking 58.06, Sally McConville clinched the ladies’ 60-69 title, beating Cleobury Mortimer RC pair Elaine Szemeti (1:00.59) and Heather Morgan, 10 seconds behind.

Last year’s female 70-79 winner Yvonne (Bonnie) Brooke (1:11.35) was runner-up this time to Gloria Williams (1:09.07).

Gloria Williams (number 6) already looks like she’s got that winning feeling before going on to scoop the first female 70-79 years prize. Gloria is showing a clean pair of heels to Tony Sharpe (433) and Clare Edwards (374). Picture: Bridgnorth and District Camera Club

Peter Johnson from Mercia Fell Runners ran 47.50 to win the men’s 70-79 group, beating 2024 winner Dave Lewis from Dudley and Kingswinford RC (52.14) and Mervyn Lewis (Ludlow Runners), who clocked 1:02.50.

Charlie Game clinched the male 17-19 group in 39.03, pipping 2024 category winner Henry Gibbons (40.59), finishing eighth and 15th overall respectively.

There was a real battle in the same ladies category, with Ellie Conner edging Angela Zou by the tightest of margins – both timed at 56.20. Rebecca Allen was third in 1:16.18.

Race director Vicky Morris said: “It was a hugely successful day for Bridgnorth, and one we can feel very proud of.

“Judging by the times the runners set, the massively positive feedback we’ve had and the support from the whole community, it was our best ever event.”

All finishers received a superb technical hi-vis T-shirt, a medal and snacks.

Vicky was keen to acknowledge those who made the race so memorable and special.

For the second year in a row, the 10k partnered with Severn Hospice, which will receive the race profits.

Jason Massey pictured with family and support banners. Picture: Bridgnorth and District Camera Club

“A massive thank you to all of our sponsors – Swancote Energy, FBC Manby Bowdler Solicitors, estate agents Berriman Eaton and Nock Deighton, Hilton Walters Accountants, Perry and Phillips Funeral Directors, Yellow Ticket Productions, Wenlock Water and Mike and Sarah’s butchers,” said Vicky.

“Mike and Sarah’s and Land and Sea Grill also kept the marshals sustained with sausage rolls and chip butties respectively afterwards, free of charge, while The White Lion pub where the marshals gathered, is going to make a donation.

“We’re also hugely grateful to Sainsbury’s and Tesco respectively for providing bananas and energy bars to all finishers, The Royle pub for prizes for the local winners, and Tanners Wines for the prizes for the first male and female.

“The race wouldn’t be an event without the runners for making it such a memorable occasion, and the marshals.

“We had more than 80 around the course, mostly from Bridgnorth Running Club, so we thank all of those.

“Photos were supplied by volunteers from Bridgnorth and District Camera Club, which we thank them for and are very grateful.

“We also thank StuWeb for its support with online entry, race timing and results service, and club members and children for serving drinks at the water station.”