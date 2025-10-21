Madeley nursing team heads to national awards ceremony

The project, 'Step Up to Step Down the Carbon Footprint' was designed and led by Nurse Prescriber and trainee Advanced Care Practitioner, Jess Carpenter, and brought together the entire nursing and administrative team in a coordinated effort to educate patients about the carbon impact of inhalers. It also involved explaining the importance of correct inhaler technique and ensuring that the right inhaler was given to the right patient with sustainability in mind whilst also improving clinical outcomes.

Respiratory care currently accounts for approximately 4% of the NHS carbon footprint and 25% of emissions from general practice prescribing. Recognising this, the team connected two often separate priorities in primary care—enhancing patient outcomes and reducing environmental impact. Their approach went beyond simply switching patients to lower-emission dry powder inhalers (DPIs); they embedded sustainability into the routine delivery of respiratory care.

The initiative included structured staff training, consistent patient education, and ongoing audits to ensure quality and accountability. By empowering patients through clear communication and shared decision-making, the team fostered both trust and long-term engagement.

Jess Carpenter commented: “The project, 'step up to step down the carbon footprint', that has been nominated involved talking to and providing consistent education to patients, explaining about the importance of correct inhaler technique and right inhaler for right patient. This means that patients are more involved in their care and have a better understanding of their respiratory conditions. Not only has this project significantly reduced our carbon footprint but has given patients more control over their care and reduced the need for high steroid inhalers and over-use of Salbutamol inhalers. The whole team has done a great job, and I’m proud to be part of such a fantastic forward thinking, care driven practice.”

Business Partner, Clive Elliott, said: “We are immensely proud of Jess for this initiative and of everyone at Court Street Medical Practice not just for this project, but for the work they do every day to care for patients. To be nominated and to then be a finalist is a real honour and is testament to the whole team at Court Street. The whole team works incredibly hard together to put patients first so this recognition for what we do is fantastic. I believe passionately that supporting staff to be their best is in everyone’s interests and that patients benefit which is, ultimately, why we do what we do.”