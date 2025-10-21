Gobowen church to hold autumn fayre featuring local crafts and produce

This is a first for the church and a number of local crafts people have been invited to rent a table.

There will be a wide range of items on sale from jewellery, fragrant candles, cheese, cakes, wood turned ornaments as well as stalls manned by the church itself. It will be an ideal opportunity to buy unique Christmas presents at reasonable prices.

The highlight of the event will be a Jack Frost dressing up competition for Primary School aged children. This will take place at 11am.

And in case visitors are hungry light lunches will be served, as well as teas, coffees and mince pies.

Further information available from Helen Cattell on 01691 656914 and Kath Tinsley on 07971 466296.