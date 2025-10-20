Shropshire pet photographer shortlisted for British Photography Award

Based near Market Drayton, Carole-Ann — known to her clients as Caz — specialises in fine art portraits of dogs and horses across Shropshire, Staffordshire, and Cheshire. Her work is celebrated for its emotional depth and timeless, painterly style that captures the unspoken connection between animals and their people.

The shortlisted image, Noble Companion, features a striking studio-style equine portrait that embodies the quiet strength and grace found in her subjects. The British Photography Awards ceremony will take place on 3 November at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, where the winners will be announced.

Carole-Ann (Caz) Chambers of Chambers Photographic

Caz said: “To be shortlisted alongside so many talented photographers feels incredible and slightly unreal! Noble Companion represents everything I love about my work — the quiet strength and elegance of our beloved pets.”

A Qualified Member of the Guild of Photographers, Caz continues to refine her craft through professional projects and personal fine art collections, including her upcoming Beautifully Mended series celebrating rescue dogs.

She added: “Photography allows me to tell stories that last long after paw or hoof prints fade. To see my work recognised on a national level is truly an honour.”

“Noble Companion” — an evocative fine art equine portrait by Carole-Ann Chambers, shortlisted in the 2025 British Photography Awards (Pets and Domestic Animals category).

