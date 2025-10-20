Halloween fun at Priorslee House Care Home
Residents, colleagues, families, and members of the local community are invited to join in the Halloween celebrations at Priorslee House Care Home in Telford, on Friday, October 31.
The home will be hosting a Halloween Party packed with magical entertainment, creative fun, and plenty of spooky surprises.
The day’s festivities will begin with Magician, Jack Decent performing spellbinding tricks and a Music session with a selection of favourite tunes from 10:30am to 12:00pm, bringing laughter, awe, and a touch of mystery to residents and guests alike. In the afternoon, from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, there will be Halloween crafting, pumpkin competitions, and themed activities, offering everyone the chance to get creative and celebrate the spooky season together.
The event is open to the local community, and everyone is welcome to join in the fun. Whether you’re a family member, neighbour, or friend, Priorslee House invites you to come along, meet the residents, and enjoy a frightfully good time.
Denise Maggs-Paulton, Home Manager at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home commented: “Our Halloween celebrations are always a highlight of the year. It’s a wonderful opportunity for residents and the local community to come together, share laughter, and make special memories.”