Halloween fun at Priorslee House Care Home

The home will be hosting a Halloween Party packed with magical entertainment, creative fun, and plenty of spooky surprises.

The day’s festivities will begin with Magician, Jack Decent performing spellbinding tricks and a Music session with a selection of favourite tunes from 10:30am to 12:00pm, bringing laughter, awe, and a touch of mystery to residents and guests alike. In the afternoon, from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, there will be Halloween crafting, pumpkin competitions, and themed activities, offering everyone the chance to get creative and celebrate the spooky season together.

HC-One Priorslee House Care Home’s Halloween decorations

The event is open to the local community, and everyone is welcome to join in the fun. Whether you’re a family member, neighbour, or friend, Priorslee House invites you to come along, meet the residents, and enjoy a frightfully good time.

Denise Maggs-Paulton, Home Manager at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home commented: “Our Halloween celebrations are always a highlight of the year. It’s a wonderful opportunity for residents and the local community to come together, share laughter, and make special memories.”