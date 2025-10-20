Deadline approaching for community groups to apply for £1,000

​​​​Run by Veolia, in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, the popular scheme has donated nearly £200,000 since its launch in 2014.

Applications are welcomed from not-for-profit community groups running projects that enhance or protect the local environment through practical action and education, or, activities that improve the quality of life for the community. The scheme has supported more than 190 projects since it began in 2014.

In 2024, Pneuma Affinity CIC was awarded a £1,000 grant to run a community arts project to reduce isolation and celebrate human connection with nature. The result was The Mosaic of Harmony, created by members of the Telford Autism Hub, who made tiles and used them alongside reclaimed local tiles. The artwork is now installed in The Retreat Rooftop Garden in Telford shopping centre.

Creative Lead Rosalyn Donati of Pneuma Affinity, pictured with the artwork that resulted from community art project The Mosaic of Harmony, which received an EnviroGrant last year. Picture: Veolia

Roz Donati, Director and Delivery Lead of Pneuma Affinity CIC, said: “The EnviroGrant funding has been instrumental in bringing the Mosaic of Harmony to life. It has enabled us to create an inclusive space where people can engage creatively, work as a team, and experience a sense of belonging. This project would not have been possible without Veolia’s support, which has helped us leave a lasting impact on both individuals and the wider community.”

Jeff Sears, Treatment Director, Veolia, said: “The EnviroGrant has allowed us to directly support the communities we serve in Telford for over ten years, with nearly £200,000 donated since it launched in 2014.

“This year, I’m looking forward to reviewing the fantastic applications we receive and I encourage all community groups to apply by October 31, so they can make even more of a difference to their local environments.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, said: “The EnviroGrant scheme is a brilliant example of how we can invest in our communities, care for our environment and protect the wellbeing of our residents. By supporting grassroots projects that bring people together and improve the quality of life for our residents, we’re helping to make our Borough a better place for everyone.”