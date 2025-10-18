Experts warn of the overlooked link between menopause and eye health

To mark World Menopause Month this October, Dr Stephen Hannan from Optical Express is raising awareness of how hormonal changes can affect the eyes.

Declining oestrogen and progesterone levels can affect the tear film, cornea and, in some cases, intra-ocular pressure, leading to dry, irritated eyes and fluctuating vision. Some research also suggests a possible link to glaucoma and cataracts, so regular eye examinations are important.

Dr Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, recommends four practical steps for women:

1. Relieve dry eyes

Use lubricating eye drops and warm compresses, stay hydrated and avoid smoke or dry air where possible to keep eyes comfortable.

2. Support eye health through diet

Eating a balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, leafy greens and antioxidants supports tear production and retinal health.

Experts warn people of the overlooked link between menopause and eye health

3. Talk to your doctor about HRT

Some studies suggest hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can improve dry-eye symptoms or help regulate eye pressure. Your GP can advise if it’s suitable for you.

4. Schedule regular eye examinations

Eye tests can spot early changes in the cornea, retina or eye pressure, which is key for detecting glaucoma before symptoms develop.

Dr Hannan said: “Many women expect hot flushes and sleep changes during menopause but don’t realise it can affect their eyes too. Ignoring symptoms like dryness or blurred vision can delay diagnosis of more serious problems.

Regular eye examinations and small lifestyle steps can make a big difference to comfort and long-term vision.”

Optical Express is calling on more women to take action and seek advice if they notice changes in their sight.