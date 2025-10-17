Wolves Foundation extend deal with City of Wolverhampton College

Building on an established relationship forged over the last six years, students will study for a BTEC Level 2 or 3 extended diploma in sport qualification, whilst also enjoying numerous enrichment opportunities and representing the Foundation in fixtures against teams from across the country.

This new long-term agreement, which ties in with the Foundation’s recently released strategy, offers both long-term stability and the chance to continue to develop and improve the offering for students between now and 2030.

“We are delighted to have reached agreement on a long-term agreement to continue our long-standing relationship with City of Wolverhampton College,” said Brad Moore, Post-16 Education & Skills Manager with Wolves Foundation.

“Over the duration of this relationship, we have continued to develop the course where the educational element is balanced with so many enrichment opportunities offering practical guidance and experience.

“These have included visits to Molineux and the Compton Park training ground, coaching sessions with former Wolves captain Karl Henry and Wolves Women’s manager Dan McNamara, the chance to quiz current Wolves players and talks from specialists across areas such as fitness and sport science.

Will Clowes (Wolves Foundation) and Louise Fall mark the deal with students from the programme. Picture: City of Wolverhampton College

“On top of that is the opportunity to represent the Foundation and college in fixtures against teams from similar programmes across the country, including facing the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa, offering a strong sense of competition alongside the tuition.

“These enrichment opportunities help make the course unique in providing students with both the educational and practical knowledge to prepare them for their next steps whether in higher education or a career in sport.”

The BTEC qualification covers areas including Anatomy and Physiology, Sports Coaching, Sports Science and Performance Analysis, offering a well-rounded programme to prepare students for future careers in sport.

So far, over 700 students have benefitted from the course.

Louise Fall, principal and chief executive of City of Wolverhampton College, said: "We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with Wolves Foundation for a further five years.

“This programme blends academic study with hands-on sporting experience, equipping students with the skills, knowledge and confidence to pursue a career in sport or progress to university.

“The renewed agreement allows us to build on the success of the past six years and open up even greater opportunities for young people across the city."