Telford music project completes 2-year Arts Council England (ACE) funded programme

For this event, the Community Music Project has attracted Steve Gunn and James Elkington both internationally renowned artists from the US for a brief tour of the UK playing in London, Glasgow and York finishing in Telford before they embark on their Scandinavian tour the next day.

Whilst having their own solo careers, both artists have also collaborated with each other. Most recently Elkington has produced and played on Gunn’s new highly rated album “Daylight Daylight” which is out in November and has attracted a 5/5 rating in Mojo Magazine. Elkington has also collaborated with the likes of Nathan Salsburg, Richard Thompson and most recently with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy on his new triple album “Twilight Overide” which has received rave reviews in the Music Press.

Steve Gunn. Pipcture: Sebastian Moritz

With his own prolific output, Gunn is no stranger to collaborations. His musical journey has seen him recording with the late Michael Chapman, Cass McCombs, Ryley Walker and Kurt Vile the former guitarist with The War on Drugs.

Pale Fire Music & Left for Dead Records are staging music over two venues in Oakengates, Telford. In the early afternoon from 2pm – 5pm at the Crown Inn (next to Firefly) they are putting on a matinee Showcase featuring Shropshire musicians Vincent Whyte, Jonny Owens, Alan Jenkins and Matthew Hill performing their own solo sets featuring original material. The owner of the Crown Inn, John Ellis said: “I’ve been promoting music here since 1995 and am pleased to collaborate with Pale Fire Music & Left for Dead Records on the finale of their 2023 – 2025 Community Music Project Programme. It’s great that we can bring over respected touring artists from the US to Oakengates, Telford. This is what a community focused project should look like, as we are bringing original music to our town”.

James Elkington

During the afternoon, the Crown Inn is extending the event with a session from The Original Wanted band in support of Pancreatic Cancer UK. The afternoon’s music is free, as part of the “Gig for Life”, in memory of Sandra Richards, who worked at the Crown Inn for 19 years. The Original Wanted is a Glam-Rock tribute band but has now recorded an album of original music in the Glam-Rock style, which will be available at the event at the Crown Inn.

The music starts at the Crown Inn at 2pm, before transferring to Firefly, where doors open at 7.30pm with James Elkington on stage at 8.30pm and Steve Gunn on at 9330pm.

Gig Poster

Admission to the Crown Inn is free. Advance tickets to hear Steve Gunn and James Elkington in Firefly are priced at £13 plus booking fee and £15 plus booking fee on the door, subject to availability.