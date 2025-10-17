Sparkling bonfire night in store at Weston Park

The stately home – on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border – will host two dazzling fireworks displays on November 2, alongside a giant bonfire and traditional fun fair.

This year’s displays will be masterminded by Fire Monkey Pyrotechnics – specialists in providing some of the most exciting, bespoke fireworks displays across the country.

Rebecca Alexander, head of estate operations, from Weston Park, said the event would be fun for all the family.

“The Bonfire Night display is one of the most-anticipated events on the Weston calendar and this year promises to be one to remember.

The Bonfire Night display is one of the most-anticipated events on the Weston calendar. Picture: Weston Park

“We have two amazing firework displays which will be choreographed to the sound of music from the movies, our giant bonfire and all the fun of the traditional fair which is always a big hit.

“It doesn’t matter if you scream to go faster on the waltzers or laugh your way through the fun house – the fun fair is guaranteed excitement for all the family with plenty of rides to keep all ages entertained.

“The giant bonfire will also be surrounded by delicious street food vendors, serving food that’s bursting with flavour. From gourmet burgers, loaded fries and fish and chips to warm freshly cooked sugared donuts, you’ll find something to delight every tastebud.”

Gates for the event open at 3pm, with the bonfire due to be lit at 5pm. The first firework display will take place at 6pm, with the second display 90 minutes later at 7.30pm.