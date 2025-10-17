Review: Moulin Rouge wows at the Birmingham Hippodrome

Whilst still mesmerising audiences in the West End, at last the show has embarked on a national tour, stopping off at the Birmingham Hippodrome until November 15 and to say it’s a must-see would be an understatement.

It’s brash, bold and brilliant. It’s glamorous, glitzy and gorgeous. It’s steamy, sultry and spectacular and yet underneath all the razzmatazz lies a pure and heart-wrenching love story which stirs emotions long hidden, set to some of the best love songs ever written.

The show takes place in Paris in the 1890s and tells the tale of a young American songwriter, Christian, who falls in love with the star act at the Moulin Rouge , the beautiful and talented Satine. Unfortunately he has a rival for her affections, the cruel and dangerous Duke de Monroth who is determined to win her at all costs.

The cast of “Moulin Rouge” at the Birmingham Hippodrome. Picture: Matt Crocker

Under immense pressure from Harold Zidler, the outrageous owner of the Moulin Rouge, Satine agrees to a rendezvous with the Duke, leaving Christian heartbroken and bereft.

Will the love story have a happy ending?

Visually the show is absolutely stunning with red, gold and black the predominant colour scheme, but also the inclusion of iconic items from the film which will have you believe the movie has simply come to life on stage.

Catherine Zuber’s costume designs are outstanding, with rich, sumptuous fabrics and colours which not only depict the era, but also add a layer of eccentricity and originality to the piece.

A huge part of the success of this show is the casting, which is perfect.

Verity Thompson as Satine. Picture: Matt Crocker

Verity Thompson as Satine is the epitome of a leading lady, and the sparkling diamond her character demands. Beautiful, talented, vocally outstanding and yet vulnerable and dramatic in equal measure, she is mesmerising to watch.

Nate Landskroner completely lives his role as her lover, the American Bohemian Christian, offering an arena-worthy vocal performance and all the charm and appeal of a young man in love, displaying excellent dramatic skills, but also the ability to engage with the audience on a lighter level too.

Together Satine and Christian perform a love duet called “Come What May” which I had to admit is a favourite of mine and I have seen it performed many times before, but these two performers invoked such emotion and passion in their version of the song, it made my heart sing.

Harold Zidler is played by Cameron Blakely who has stage presence to spare and plays this larger than life, camp character unashamedly and with exhaustive energy.

Kurt Kansley offers a seasoned performance as Toulouse-Lautrec while Rodrigo Negrini is passionate as the hot-blooded Santiago and both display superb comedic skills and timing.

Josh Rose gave a fairly understated, yet sinister portrayal as The Duke while a special mention must go to the hugely talented ensemble who really are the backbone of the show. Their dance technique and their ability to raise the roof is second to none.

The end of Act One is a triumph! Picture: Matt Crocker

The ending of Act One will bring a tear to your eye, it is so moving. I mean, kissing underneath the Effiel Tower, does it get more romantic than that?

The score of the show is relentless, with a torrent of hits which flow one into another and you will know every single tune.

There are far too many to mention, but just imagine a mash up of tunes from the 2000s, including “Shut Up and Raise Your Glass”, Firework”, “Backstage Romance”, “Crazy”, “Rolling in the Deep”, then throw in some classics such as “Your Song”, “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend”, “Nature Boy”, some of the most iconic love songs ever written. Get the picture?

It is just a delight to experience and I really enjoyed the fact that all the original songs from the movie are there, but also the score has been updated, even since I saw it in the West End three years ago, to incorporate new songs which bring it bang up to date.

Of course there are some outstanding production numbers and the opening number of Act Two, “Backstage Romance” is worth the price of a ticket alone. I won’t tell you too much and spoil it, just go and see it for yourself because it is phenomenal.

Similarly, the dark and brooding version of “El Tango De Roxanne”, Christian’s alcohol-fuelled nightmare is another huge highlight with not only excellent performances, but stunning lighting design.

Alex Timbers’ direction is pacy and slicker than oil, while Sonya Tayeh’s choreography is edgy and very unique which makes the show a pure fantasy and one of the best musical theatre shows I have ever experienced.

I did hear someone describe the show as a little “cheesy.” Is that a little harsh? Yes, definitely. I would rather say it is quirky, slightly crazy, but exceptionally fun entertainment and who doesn’t love that?

If you are a cynic, remember this, “Moulin Rouge” will restore your faith in the line, “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is to just love and be loved in return.”

Five stars - it is simply unmissable!

For tickets, visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0121 689 3000.

Watch the trailer here: youtube.com/watch?v=fka3Hs0zibk