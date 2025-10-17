Ludlow opticians host clinic for people experiencing homelessness to mark World Homeless Day

The locally owned and run store, located at 10 Bull Ring, offered free eye tests and glasses last week, to create a comfortable and quiet environment where those in need could speak to a healthcare professional.

As part of a nationwide campaign for World Homeless Day, which took place on October 10, more than 180 Specsavers stores and Home Visits businesses held out-of-hours or pop-up clinics and invited those affected by any form of homelessness in the local community to make use of their services. Those who popped into the Ludlow store were offered a sight test, OCT scan and glasses.

Rebecca Lewis, optician at Specsavers Ludlow, says: "To mark World Homeless Day, we were pleased to host our first out-of-hours clinic to offer our services to people experiencing homelessness.

Eye test in progress. Picture: Specsavers

"I am incredibly proud of the team who helped make this possible. It is our long-term aim to ensure that everyone can access free, appropriate eye and hearing care which ultimately will help improve quality of life.

"Specsavers as a business, and as a local team within the Ludlow community, is committed to making healthcare accessible to everyone. I really hope that this helps raise awareness of the issue and the current barriers people are facing."

This clinic was part of Specsavers’ wider homelessness programme to mark World Homeless Day by continuing to improve access to eye care for people experiencing homelessness or facing other barriers to care – whether financial, residential or not being eligible for NHS support. As well as running eye and ear care clinics across stores outside of World Homeless Day, Specsavers also collaborates with Crisis, Vision Care, Big Issue and other homelessness services to create long-term solutions to remove healthcare barriers.

Specsavers is also calling for changes to government policy to remove unnecessary barriers that make it difficult for people experiencing homelessness to access the eye and ear care they need. Long term plans include influencing policy and systems, so people affected have access to free ear checks, eye tests and glasses, and replacement glasses if broken, lost or stolen.

To find out more, visit specsavers.co.uk/news-and-information/community/homelessness or contact your local Specsavers store to find out when the next clinic will be held.