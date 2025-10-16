Shrewsbury care home residents enjoy fun and active day with armchair exercises
Residents at HC-One’s Lime Trees Care Home in Shrewsbury had a lively and enjoyable day taking part in armchair exercises with Dan Lewis from Dan Lewis fitness, an activity that encourages movement, coordination, and social engagement.
The sessions, designed to be inclusive and suitable for all abilities, help residents maintain mobility, improve circulation, boost mood, and enhance overall wellbeing. Residents were spotted smiling, laughing, and fully engaging with the exercises, proving that staying active can be both fun and beneficial.
Lime Trees Care Home continues to prioritise the wellbeing of its residents, offering a variety of activities tailored to individual needs. From gentle exercise sessions to social and creative activities, the team works hard to ensure every resident has the opportunity to stay active, connected, and happy.
Gemma Francis, Acting Deputy Manager at HC-One’s Lime Trees Care Home, said: "It’s wonderful to see our residents getting involved and enjoying themselves. These exercises are not just fun, they play an important role in keeping everyone physically active, supporting their health, and fostering social interaction. Well done to everyone who joined in!"