Shrewsbury care home residents enjoy fun and active day with armchair exercises

The sessions, designed to be inclusive and suitable for all abilities, help residents maintain mobility, improve circulation, boost mood, and enhance overall wellbeing. Residents were spotted smiling, laughing, and fully engaging with the exercises, proving that staying active can be both fun and beneficial.

Lime Trees Care Home continues to prioritise the wellbeing of its residents, offering a variety of activities tailored to individual needs. From gentle exercise sessions to social and creative activities, the team works hard to ensure every resident has the opportunity to stay active, connected, and happy.

Residents at HC-One’s Lime Trees Care Home getting involved in armchair exercise session

Gemma Francis, Acting Deputy Manager at HC-One’s Lime Trees Care Home, said: "It’s wonderful to see our residents getting involved and enjoying themselves. These exercises are not just fun, they play an important role in keeping everyone physically active, supporting their health, and fostering social interaction. Well done to everyone who joined in!"