Nature’s masterpieces unveiled: Wildlife Photographer of the Year comes to Wolverhampton

The exhibition shines a light on powerful and fascinating images that capture hidden animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world. Using photography's unique emotive power to engage and inspire audiences, the images share stories and species from around the world, encouraging a future of advocating for the planet.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind. Launching in 1965, today the competition receives entries from 113 countries and territories all over the world, highlighting its enduring appeal. This year’s award-winning images will embark on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by well over a million people.

Gabriella Comi, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The 62nd Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition opens for entries on Monday (October 20) and closes on Thursday, December 4.

This year’s competition attracted over 60,000 entries from photographers of all ages and experience levels from 113 countries and territories. During an intense week at the Natural History Museum in London, entries were judged anonymously on their creativity, originality, and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.

The winning images, including the prestigious Grand Title Award winners, will be announced during a highly anticipated awards show hosted by wildlife presenters Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin.

Parham Pourahmad, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Kathy Moran, Chair of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Jury, says: “Selected from a record-breaking over 60,000 images, this preview presents just a small insight into the 100 awe-inspiring, impactful and moving images in store for visitors to our exhibition in October. As an advocate for the power of photography, there is nothing more rewarding or moving than seeing our relationship to the natural world, in all its complexity and splendour, shared on the world’s biggest platform for wildlife photography.”

Dr Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum, says: “Now in its 61st year, we are thrilled to continue Wildlife Photographer of the Year as a powerful platform for visual storytelling, showing the diversity, beauty and complexity of the natural world and humanity's relationship to it. With the inclusion of our Biodiversity Intactness Index, this year’s exhibition will be our best combination of great artistry and groundbreaking science yet, helping visitors to become inspired to be advocates for our planet.”

Amit Eshel, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

City of Wolverhampton Cabinet Member for City Development, Jobs and Skills Councillor Chris Burden, said: “We’re incredibly proud to welcome back the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition to Wolverhampton Art Gallery. These breathtaking images celebrate the beauty and diversity of our planet encouraging vital conversations about current environmental issues.

"Hosting this world-renowned exhibition right here in our city is a testament to Wolverhampton’s growing reputation as a cultural destination, and I encourage everyone - especially our young people, who can visit free of charge - to come and be inspired by the power of photography and the urgency of protecting our natural world.”

Tickets are on-sale now for the 61st edition of Wildlife Photographer of the Year at Wolverhampton Art Gallery starting from just £4.40. Young people under the age of 21 can gain entry free of charge. Wolverhampton Art Gallery is open Monday to Saturday from 10.30am to 4.30pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm. For more information, please visit wolverhamptonart.org.uk