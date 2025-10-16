Market Drayton firm accelerating careers in motorsport

Perfect Acceleration Sim Racing (PASR), based at Tern Valley Business Park, builds professional-grade racing simulators and operates an expanding training and events centre known as the DriveHub. The facility allows visitors to experience ultra-realistic racing, with competitions, private hire sessions and opportunities for young drivers to develop their skills.

PASR’s work spans the full spectrum of motorsport activity — from building and selling custom simulators to running online racing championships and providing simulator hire for public and corporate events. The company also supplies equipment for major automotive brands, most recently supporting Polestar at the official UK reveal of the new Polestar 5, where guests drove a virtual Polestar 3 around a specially designed ice circuit.

DriveHub in Market Drayton

Earlier this year, PASR also attended a major event at London’s Royal Automobile Club, working alongside the Heritage Skills Academy to promote opportunities for young engineers entering the historic motorsport industry.

The firm’s digital racing arm is equally active, operating a number of professional eRacing series in partnership with well-known UK championships such as Ginetta, the Junior Saloon Car Championship (JSCC) and TCR UK. These online events, broadcast live by 2F Media Productions, attract talented young drivers from across the country and have become an important stepping stone for those hoping to progress in motorsport.

PASR at the Royal Automobile Club in London.

Founder and owner of PASR, Mick Sutton, said: “Our aim has always been to make motorsport more accessible — whether that’s through high-quality simulator experiences, supporting young drivers, or helping engineers gain the skills to work in the industry. We’re proud to be doing that from right here in Market Drayton.”

With new partnerships forming and growing interest in the DriveHub, PASR looks set to continue combining local opportunity with national motorsport impact.