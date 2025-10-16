Homebuilder backs historic Shropshire boating charity

The charity, located near the homebuilder’s Otters Reach development on Buildwas Road in Ironbridge, keeps the 350-year-old tradition of Coracle making and rowing alive in the local area.

A coracle is a round, single person boating craft that has been used in a variety of ways throughout the centuries. One of which was ferrying people and goods across the River Severn, which runs parallel to the historic town, long before the Iron Bridge itself was created.

Julia Tinker, Trustee at Ironbridge Coracle Trust, said: “Coracles existed in Ironbridge before the village was named. Our small voluntary charity was established in 2015 and works to preserve the story of the coracles, and we have set up a small free museum to tell stories of the Ironbridge Coracle.

David Wilson Homes Supports the Ironbridge Coracle Trust

“The charity has conserved and will maintain the old coracle makers' shed in Ironbridge, which is possibly the last in England.

“They were essential items used for fishing, poaching when times were hard, and ferrying people across the river. The Coracle men loved fun and games too; often playing tricks and creating optical illusions like flying the ‘witch’ across the Iron Bridge.”

As part of its commitment to celebrating the coracle and the community the device inspired, every year the Trust plans the Ironbridge Coracle Regatta, an established event in the local calendar attracting hundreds of Shropshire residents to participate.

The Coracle Trust works to keep the history of the area alive

Julia continued: “This year's regatta unfortunately had to be called off due to the unfortunate weather on the day. It was a frustrating blow as the regatta is usually one of the last events of the year on the river. After September, the Severn is usually running too fast and too high to take people on the water.

“The Trust will continue to run workshops over the winter where people can make mini coracles and not be daunted by the cancellation of the regatta. We are already planning for next year.

“Next year's Coracle Regatta will form a major part of the celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of the Ironbridge Gorge being declared a World Heritage Site. Planning is in the early stages but may include coracles from around the world, flying witches and other puppets.”

The Coracle Trust enjoys time out on the river Severn

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We were saddened to hear that the 2025 regatta was forced to be cancelled, but we are proud to support the Trust and its commitment to keeping the local and distinctive history of Ironbridge alive.

“We wish the Trust the best of luck in its future endeavours and hope that it will continue to flourish and spread the history of the coracles for years to come.”

