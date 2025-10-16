Country Creations From The Barn: Turning passion into purpose

What began as a personal creative outlet has grown into a thriving small business, driven by Dawn’s passion for animals and her love of craftsmanship. With guidance from Good2Great’s Start-Up support, she found the clarity, confidence, and practical tools to turn that passion into a sustainable business.

The Journey

Dawn first discovered needle felting through 3D animal sculpture, amazed at how wool could be shaped into realistic forms. Over time, she refined her technique into 2D portraits a more distinctive, expressive art form that allowed her to capture emotion and individuality.

“Every time I create a treasured animal and the owner is moved to tears, I’m reminded what a gift it is to be able to do this work,” Dawn shared.

Her customers are often pet owners looking for a lasting way to remember or celebrate their animals. Each portrait is meticulously crafted using sheep wool fibres, and soon she’ll even be incorporating wool from her own flock of six sheep.

Today, her work is sold directly through her website and at country shows and craft fairs across the UK and she’s proud to say that her art now hangs in homes nationwide.

Dawn showing her needle felting

Challenges and Growth

Like many artists stepping into business ownership, Dawn’s biggest challenge wasn’t her craft it was confidence, she saw needle felting as a hobby rather than a business. With expert mentoring and business coaching, she gained the understanding and structure needed to make her venture sustainable.

“Before working with Good2Great, needle felting was just a hobby I loved,” Dawn explained. “Their support and guidance gave me the confidence and direction I needed to take the leap and turn my passion into a real business.”

Through the programme, she developed a clearer sense of her brand, improved her online presence, and learned how to engage customers at shows and through digital platforms.

Looking Ahead

Dawn’s vision for Country Creations From The Barn is one of continued growth and creativity. In the next five years, she aims to build a steady stream of online commissions, expand her presence at national shows, and launch a series of needle-felting workshops designed to promote mindfulness and creativity.

Her goal is to help others discover the calming, fulfilling nature of needle felting — and to continue creating artwork that brings comfort and joy to animal lovers across the country.

From quiet beginnings in a Stafford barn to a growing national customer base, Country Creations From The Barn is proof of how passion can evolve into purpose with the right support.

To find out more about Good2Great, visit the website.