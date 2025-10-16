Community transport groups – 'more than just a minibus'

A consortium of local community transport groups welcomed a visit last week from Shropshire Councillor Portfolio Holder for Transport and Economic Growth, Rob Wilson to find out about their exceptional work in the community. The visit coincides with Community Transport Week 2025 (October 13-17), which this year has a theme of "More Than a Minibus", showcasing how community transport services are integral to local lives.

During the visit, Councillor Rob Wilson met with staff and volunteers representing the nine community transport (CT) groups operating within Shropshire that form the Shropshire Community Transport Consortium (SCTS). The consortium explained how their services go beyond transportation, helping individuals stay independent, connected, and empowered whilst also discussing the challenges the groups face.

“It was fantastic to meet with the members of the Shropshire Community Transport Consortium and hear about the work they do across our county connecting people and places that might otherwise be isolated. With increasing pressure on services across the county, partnership with the voluntary sector will be more and more vital. I want to thank all of the volunteers who keep the wheels turning,” said Councillor Wilson.

Each CT group aims to tackle loneliness and social isolation by providing essential services that are more than just transport - they are a lifeline for people across the local community. From supporting the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable groups, to ensuring access to healthcare, education, and employment, all the groups within the consortium play a vital role in making sure that no one is left behind.

Shropshire Community Transport Consortium

Marie Monk-Hawksworth, CEO of The Friendly Transport Service charity and Chair of the SCTC stated: “We all welcomed Councillor Rob Wilson’s visit last week. All the groups’ services go far beyond simply driving a minibus - they provide people with the opportunity to live independently, engage in their communities, and access essential services. We are an essential pillar of our local communities, not just filling the gap for local public transport but also providing the many additional social and healthcare benefits."

You can find your local CT group or more information about the SCTC at shropshirecommunitytransport.org.uk. Information about Community Transport Week can be found at ctauk.org