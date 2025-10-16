Care home invites community to open day and murder mystery

Taking place between 10am – 4pm, guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes and treats prepared by the home’s Hospitality team, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home. From 1.30pm, residents, visitors and staff will also be able to take part in the Whodunnit? The Saturday Murder Club event, Mount House’s own take on the Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club. Guests will be able to join in with investigations and play detective with residents, relatives and other visitors.

Jake Evans, General Manager at Mount House & Severn View says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Mount House will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting, so we hope to see you all there!”

Mount House's Open Day