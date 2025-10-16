Autumn Lunch in Ellesmere returns: A feast for friendship and fundraising

Committee members generously provide a wide range of hot and cold main courses including fish pie, coronation chicken, lasagne, beef, ham, quiche, salads and potatoes, followed by an array of puddings and cheeses, coffee and mints.

There will be a bar, a raffle and gift stalls.

Organiser, Anne Wignall, said: "The Autumn Lunch, formerly known as the Shoppers' Lunch, is a popular annual event and is always well-supported. We look forward to welcoming friends old and new and raising funds again for Age UK in North Shropshire and St Mary's Church."

Tickets are £17 and can be purchased from Ismay's Fashions in the High Street, or by BACS: 30-80-26: 13680060: Age UK NSS: please include surname as reference.