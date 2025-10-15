Whitchurch Little Theatre 's comedy of Cluedo

The guests – Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, Mrs Peacock, Reverend Green and Mrs White – do not know why they are there.

Names familiar? This show at The Talbot Theatre, Sir John Talbot’s School, taking place from October 27 till 31, is called Cluedo.

They arrive on a dark and stormy night and are met by the butler (Nigel Davies). He introduces their host who gives them gifts of deadly weapons.

Cluedo characters await instructions

Chaos and murders follow in this madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, also on the cult classic film and of course the popular board game, watch the oddball characters as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up.

The cast includes Karen Goddard, Wendy Brisbourne, Joe Mort, Glynn Williams, Jenny Matthews, Alan Scutt, Natalie Connolly, Ethna Norris, Phil Wainwright and Mike Matthews. The play is directed by Katie Wainwright.

Tickets at £11 for the opening night of October 27 and then £12 for the remaining shows Tuesday 28 till Friday 31st are available on www.wltg.org.uk, Crafty Birds in The Bredwood Arcade, Whitchurch, or on 07506724572.

All shows start at 7.30pm.