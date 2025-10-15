Ludlow Estate Agent wins national property gold award two years in a row!

Ludlow Estate Agent Samuel Wood has been crowned a winner in the British Property Awards having scooped gold for Ludlow for the second consecutive year.

The national awards are one of the most inclusive and prestigious estate agency awards, with tough competition across the country.

The awards team personally mystery shops every estate agent entered against a set of 25 criteria to obtain a balanced overview of their customer service levels.

The judging criteria is comprehensive, exploring different mediums, scenarios, and time periods to ensure that agents have been rigorously and fairly judged.

Judges said: “The Ludlow team performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on customer service levels.

“Samuel Wood Ludlow have now been shortlisted for a number of national awards which will be announced later in the year.”

The British Property Awards provide agents throughout the UK with an invaluable opportunity to compare the service that they provide against the service provided by their local, regional, and national competition.

Agents who go that extra mile and provide outstanding levels of customer service are rewarded with an accolade, which acts as a beacon to highlight these attributes to their local marketplace.

Andrew Cadwallader, Co-Director of Samuel Wood, which has offices in Ludlow, Craven Arms, Shrewsbury as well as Telford and Church Stretton Hubs, said: “I am really proud of all my team to say we have won a British Property Gold Award for our work in Ludlow.”

“The fact that the awards are judged so rigorously and fairly by independent judges who mystery shop our sector and benchmark us against our peers, mean we can be confident we are offering our clients the very highest level of customer service and satisfaction,” said Andrew.

“I am proud of the team and all we are doing to serve the area,” he added.

Robert McLean from The British Property Awards said: “Our awards have been specifically designed to be attainable to all agents, removing common barriers to entry. Our awards have also been designed to remove any opportunity for bias or manipulation.

“If an agent has been attributed with one of our awards, it’s down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period of time.

“Samuel Wood Ludlow should be proud that their customer service levels provide a benchmark for their local, regional and national competition.”

For more information about Samuel Wood, please visit www.samuelwood.co.uk , call 01584 875207, or email ludlow@samuelwood.co.uk