Furrows deepens commitment to grassroots girls’ football with Shropshire FA

As part of its ongoing sponsorship of The Shropshire Girls’ League, Furrows will expand its support to help accelerate growth, inclusion and development opportunities for young female players, coaches and referees across the county.

Local Impact in Shropshire

Reflecting the national trend, Shropshire is seeing strong growth in girls’ and women’s participation in football:

There are approximately 2,500 women and girls registered with over 1,000 grassroots clubs in Shropshire, accounting for around 20% of all participants.

The FA’s ‘Find Football’ portal has seen a 62.5% rise in enquiries for girls’ football session in July, compared to June this year, as the excitement around the Women’s Euros and the Lionesses latest triumph sparked a wave of interest among girls and their families.

Furrows Deepens Commitment to Grassroots Girls' Football

Furrows’ Role & Future Plans

Furrows’ sponsorship is helping fund:

League operations for the Shropshire Girls’ League, ensuring more fixtures, better equipment and resources for teams.

Development opportunities for coaches and referees to increase the number of trained female volunteers in these roles.

Community outreach to encourage more girls to take up football and reduce drop-out, especially in teenage years.

Antony Frost, Director & Dealer Principal at Furrows, said: “We believe in the power of sport to build confidence, teamwork and opportunity. Seeing so many girls across Shropshire choosing to play football is inspiring, but there is more we can do. Our continued support means every girl who wants to be part of the game should have the chance.”

Andy Weston, CEO of Shropshire FA, added: “Girls’ football in Shropshire is thriving, and partnerships like the one we have with Furrows are vital to sustaining that momentum. Their support not only helps us deliver more opportunities on the pitch but also ensures that young players, coaches and referees have the resources they need to grow and succeed. Together, we’re making sure football is truly a game for all.”