Crosstalk with The Rev Peter Hubbard

I wonder how you spent your summer this year? Many of us will have had the privilege of going away on holiday, maybe abroad, maybe in this country; or maybe you weren't able to go away for various reasons. Maybe you delayed going away until the schools went back. But for most people September or October mean it's the "back to normal" time of year. Nevertheless, holidays are important, aren't they? They give us time to get away from the humdrum routine of things - time to be with family, time to be refreshed, hopefully.

But did you know that our word holiday comes from the Old English word "haligdaeg", which means "Holy day". In England 500 years ago a "Holy day" was a day to observe a special religious festival, and believe me there were lots of them! So when you go on holiday you're actually having a "Holy day" or "Holy days" - Holy meaning special, sacred, set apart. So that makes sense doesn't it? You are having some time that is special, set apart from normal routines. And that is what God wants for you and me. He wants us to have time with family or friends and to be refreshed and renewed for whatever lies ahead. The truth is, God knows what is best for us, and He wants the best for us.

So maybe you are more "holy" than you ever realised!

Many blessings.

Peter Hubbard