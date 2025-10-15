ClwydAlyn intensifies focus on ending poverty in Wales

St Asaph-based housing association ClwydAlyn recently announced the launch of a new five-year corporate plan, with a focus on ending poverty for communities across North and Mid-Wales.

The organisation’s Board and senior management teams galvanised its corporate plan into action at a well-attended event, that attracted prominent political figures, Government, third sector leaders, thought leaders, and housing professionals.

Resident Committee Chair and Board Member, Peter Smith-Hughes presented his perspective on social housing stigma at ClwydAlyn's recent event held at Ty Pawb, Wrexham.

During the event, ClwydAlyn’s CEO Clare Budden was joined by four impactful speakers who shared their perspective on Wales’ poverty crisis, including ITV Cymru News presenter Carole Green, leadership-practice Do-Well’s Ken Perry, Carol Shillabeer the Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) and Steffan Evans, Director of the Bevan Foundation. The speakers collectively voiced support for ClwydAlyn’s clear focus on ending homelessness, providing safe warm homes and working with partners to ensure access to good affordable foods in all their communities.

ClwydAlyn's CEO Clare Budden spearheaded the event, which aimed to raise awareness of poverty across Wales.

Clare Budden said: “We have always believed that a Wales without poverty is possible and this continues to be at the cornerstone of everything we do at ClwydAlyn.

“Over the next five years, we aim to make our vision a reality for as many people as possible and this event has brought together some proactive and influential supporters who have pledged to help us achieve our goal.”

Ken Perry, Director of Do-Well who chaired the event said: “At the event today, we heard some powerful and painful evidence about the scale and impact of poverty on our communities; and how it does shorten and reduce the quality of peoples’ lives.

ClwydAlyn's well-attended event shed a spotlight on significant issues such as poverty, homelessness and cost-of living challenges.

“ClwydAlyn doesn’t want to be the hero, it wants to bring people together to explore some of these enduring issues, to deeply understand the problems associated with poverty and to work together to resolve them.”

Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: "I was delighted to present and listen to the other speakers at the event to achieve the vision of ending poverty in North Wales, led by ClwydAlyn. Health and housing are inseparable pillars of wellbeing; when they work together, they don't just reduce poverty, they build resilience, dignity, and opportunity for all."

ITV Cymru Wales Correspondent Carole Green said: “Poverty is an everyday reality for 1 in 3 children in Wales and as we approach the Senedd elections, the electorate will be looking to the parties to see how they are going to turn the tide on those numbers.

Panellists (L-R) Peter Smith Hughes, Carole Green, Carol Shillabeer and Steffan Evans.

“There is a lot of good work going on in communities; positive change is happening at grass roots level making a real difference. My role is to tell these stories; reflecting the resilience and hope of families and communities across North Wales but also to challenge our political representatives to make sure no child or family is left behind.”

In Wales, 22% of the total population is living in poverty (including 31% of children). The latest figures from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s Poverty in Wales Report (June 2025) suggest that no progress has been made in reducing poverty for two decades. With Steffan Evans from the Bevan Foundation reporting that the number of people living in deep poverty, or very deep poverty in Wales, has increased.

Cris McGuinness, Chair of the Board at ClwydAlyn concluded: “Lasting change happens when we work together. We are united in our commitment to be braver and bolder in facing these challenges and in finding collaborative solutions that offer our communities hope and opportunities.”

The event was held in a community space at Ty Pawb in Wrexham.

As a result of the event, many attendees have pledged to use their influence, professional knowledge and specialised expertise to further ClwydAlyn’s corporate mission, ‘Together, we will end poverty’.

ClwydAlyn, which owns and manages over 7,000 homes across Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Conwy, Wrexham, Powys, and Isle of Anglesey, encourages staff and stakeholders to live and lead its corporate values; trust, hope and kindness. Find out more at: clwydalyn.co.uk