Shropshire housebuilder runs interior design art competition with local school

The school, located near the Talbot Place development on Tilstock Road, had all of its students take part in the competition in order to help inspire house hunters on how to use the spare rooms in their homes.

Three winners were picked from a vast array of fantastic drawings and designs, and the winners each received an art set from the Barratt Homes team as well as a certificate celebrating their artistic vision.

BWM - IMG_3320 - Whitchurch Junior School students take part in competition with local housebuilder

Kris Wood, Vice Principal at Whitchurch C of E Junior Academy, said: “We were thrilled to take part in the competition and the children's entries were so inspiring and diverse. This was a great opportunity for them to explore their creativity and get a small taste of interior design!”

Barratt Homes is planning on displaying the winning art pieces in its show homes, helping its customers visualise the many different ways that they can utilise the space in their homes.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are incredibly impressed by the sheer artistic ability of all the students at Whitchurch C of E Junior Academy. It was very hard to choose a winner, so much so that we had to choose three.

“We hope that the winners enjoy using their art sets, and it encourages them to continue to foster their abilities in art. We want to thank the staff and students at the school for working with us to complete this competition. We had a blast looking through all the art, and we hope they did making it.”