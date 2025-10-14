Shropshire FA CEO talks to grassroots football community

In the latest Shropshire FA digital magazine, CEO Andy Weston talks to the grassroots football community across the county.

"As we move firmly into the 2025/26 season, I want to take a moment to reflect on what has been an encouraging and productive few months for football in Shropshire.

I am delighted to welcome Rachel Forbes as our newest Non-Executive Director. Rachel brings a wealth of legal expertise and a strong background in both sport and media. Her arrival strengthens our Board at a pivotal time, helping us to grow the game sustainably, inclusively and innovatively.

We were also proud to be shortlisted for the Special Recognition Award at this year’s County FA Recognition Awards. This nomination highlights the outstanding work of our Designated Safeguarding Officer, Sam Griffiths, and the dedication of our clubs and volunteers in making football safe and welcoming for all. Safeguarding remains at the heart of everything we do.

Building Partnerships

Partnerships have been central to our progress. In August, we launched a new collaboration with the Shrewsbury Town Foundation, focused on driving equality, diversity and inclusion across grassroots football. This work will open up opportunities for underrepresented groups and communities across the county.

We are also delighted that Furrows, the well-established Shropshire automotive business, has reaffirmed and expanded its support for The Shropshire Girl’s League. Together, we will create new opportunities for young female players and thrive in the game.

In September, we launched our first Business Partnership Brochure, which has already attracted significant interest. We are now in discussion with a number of local companies who share our vision for the future of grassroots football in Shropshire.

Our charity partnership with the British Heart Foundation has continued to build momentum. The launch of the ‘Red Boot’ campaign, a collaboration between with Sky Bet, the EFL and BHF, has been particularly inspiring - connecting the excitement of goals on the pitch with vital, life-saving research into heart disease.

Grassroots Energy

At grassroots level, it has been fantastic to see the season kick off across every corner of the county. The commitment of referees, volunteers, players and coaches continues to inspire us all and underlines the strength of our football community.

Looking Ahead

Our priorities for the months ahead include:

Supporting clubs and volunteers with resources and recognition.

Expanding opportunities for women, girls, disability and walking football.

Driving facility investment and development.

Embedding safeguarding and wellbeing into every aspect of the game whilst delivering high quality County Cups.

I want to thank everyone who plays their part in helping football thrive in Shropshire. Together, we are building not only teams and leagues, but stronger, safer and more inclusive communities.

Enjoy the read, and I look forward to seeing many of you over the coming months.

